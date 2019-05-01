A fundamental contradiction in EU drug policy

Over the past three decades, European governments have been moving to protect people who use drugs from drug-related health harms.
Drug use has been recognised as a public health concern, and needle and syringe programmes, safe injection facilities, and drug checking, combined with a wide range of treatment options, have been set up throughout Europe.
Furthermore, ceasing to see people who use drugs as criminal offenders has led many countries in Europe towards de jure or de fact...
Michel Kazatchkine is the former director of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and member of the Global Commission on Drug Policy.
Mary Chinery-Hesse is chancellor of the university of Ghana and member of the West Africa Commission on Drugs.
