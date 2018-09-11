Ad
euobserver
Hungary's Viktor Orban arrives at the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg (Photo: European Parliament)

Orban's allies want concessions ahead of critical vote

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's European allies on Tuesday (11 September) demanded that he makes last-minute concessions on measures curbing academic freedom and civil society - in order to avoid triggering of the EU's sanction procedure.

MEPs in Strasbourg held an unprecedented debate on whether to launch the so-called 'Article 7' procedure against Hungary for violating the EU's rules and values.

The move needs a two-thirds majority of MEPs. The vote will take place on W...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Hungary's Viktor Orban arrives at the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg (Photo: European Parliament)

