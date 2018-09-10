Ad
euobserver
Last August, protesters in Innsbruck showed their fears over unintended consequences of the EU's copyright reform (Photo: Arbeitskreis Vorratsdaten)

'Every group split' ahead of EU copyright vote

Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The 751 members of the European Parliament are due to make up their minds on how to reform the EU's copyright regime by Wednesday (12 September) - but they are faced with a complex issue, several hundred amendments, and two opposed but intensive lobby campaigns.

One side argues that the bill could kill off freedom of expression online, while the other says that creators are at risk of exploitation by big internet platforms.

"From what I know there is a huge split even within the g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU targets Google in copyright reform
Parliament to defang EU copyright reform
MEPs side with Fry over McCartney on copyright
Copyright file moves to pro-digital commissioner
Last August, protesters in Innsbruck showed their fears over unintended consequences of the EU's copyright reform (Photo: Arbeitskreis Vorratsdaten)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections