Ad
euobserver
Jeremy Hunt, two weeks into his new job as UK foreign secretary, warned Berlin that the UK public would blame Brussels if there was no Brexit deal (Photo: Number10gov.uk)

EU will be blamed for no-deal Brexit, UK minister tells Berlin

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Britain's new foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt warned on Monday in Berlin that there is a clear risk of the UK leaving the EU next March without a deal and that the bloc will be blamed for it by stalling the talks - as the blame-game starts for a possible 'no-deal' scenario.

Speaking on his first trip after being appointed following the resignation of Boris Johnson earlier in July, Hunt told his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, that "there is now a very really threat of a Brexit no deal ac...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

May caves in to Brexiteer demands, risking 'no deal'
EU wants answers to de-dramatise Brexit talks
EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation
UK's May moves towards 'soft' Brexit
Jeremy Hunt, two weeks into his new job as UK foreign secretary, warned Berlin that the UK public would blame Brussels if there was no Brexit deal (Photo: Number10gov.uk)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections