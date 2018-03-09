VW dismisses complaints on Dieselgate fix

German car giant Volkswagen (VW) has dismissed complaints about the way it has communicated to its European customers about what it does to fix cars that were equipped with emissions-cheating software.

"I think we have very good explanations on our website about that," VW management board member Hiltrud Werner told EUobserver on Thursday (8 March).

"There is also additional material from our sales organisation. I think customers who want to get information – there is also a helpli...