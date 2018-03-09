Ad
Volkswagen co-organised an event about integrity and transparency. The European Ombudsman said the company's involvement in the event was 'obviously part of its bid to regain public trust' (Photo: Ken Lane)

VW dismisses complaints on Dieselgate fix

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

German car giant Volkswagen (VW) has dismissed complaints about the way it has communicated to its European customers about what it does to fix cars that were equipped with emissions-cheating software.

"I think we have very good explanations on our website about that," VW management board member Hiltrud Werner told EUobserver on Thursday (8 March).

"There is also additional material from our sales organisation. I think customers who want to get information – there is also a helpli...

