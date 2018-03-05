Germany still backs new Russia gas pipeline

The latest Russia-Ukraine gas dispute has not dampened Germany's enthusiasm to build a new pipeline from Russia.

The pipeline, Nord Stream 2, was a "purely commercial project", Steffen Seibert, chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, said in Berlin on Monday (5 March), according to the Reuters news agency.

He urged Russia not to use Nord Stream 2 to cut off Ukraine in future.

It was "in the interest of Germany and Europe that Ukraine continues to play a role as a transit co...