Merkel's new coalition expected to press ahead with Nord Stream 2 (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Germany still backs new Russia gas pipeline

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The latest Russia-Ukraine gas dispute has not dampened Germany's enthusiasm to build a new pipeline from Russia.

The pipeline, Nord Stream 2, was a "purely commercial project", Steffen Seibert, chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, said in Berlin on Monday (5 March), according to the Reuters news agency.

He urged Russia not to use Nord Stream 2 to cut off Ukraine in future.

It was "in the interest of Germany and Europe that Ukraine continues to play a role as a transit co...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

