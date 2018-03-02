Ad
MEPs receive a monthly lump sum of €4,416 to cover office-related expenses (Photo: European Parliament)

Failure to reform MEP expenses would hit 2019 elections 'badly'

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

MEPs are well aware that they need to reform their controversial monthly office expenses system if they are not to face voter anger at next year's elections, according to one of the members of the relevant internal decision-making body.

Every month, MEPs receive a lump sum of €4,416 to cover operational expenses like phone bills, office management, and computer equipment. The office expense fund is called the general expenditure allowance (GEA).

It has been criticised for years be...

