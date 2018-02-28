Ad
Selmayr (r) has posted the GSM numbers of senior commission staff (Photo: junckerepp)

Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission's new all powerful head of cabinet, Martin Selmayr, appears to have inadvertently published the personal mobile phone numbers of heads of cabinet, including his own.

In an stock shot image published by the European commission, the new head administrator is seen working at his desk. But posted behind on the wall is a paper that lists the names of the heads of cabinet, in alphabetical order, alongside their mobile numbers.

A zoom in reveals the details in f...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

