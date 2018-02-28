Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo

The European Commission's new all powerful head of cabinet, Martin Selmayr, appears to have inadvertently published the personal mobile phone numbers of heads of cabinet, including his own.

In an stock shot image published by the European commission, the new head administrator is seen working at his desk. But posted behind on the wall is a paper that lists the names of the heads of cabinet, in alphabetical order, alongside their mobile numbers.

A zoom in reveals the details in f...