Ad
euobserver
Up to 20,000 joined public vigil in Bratislava on Friday (Photo: Peter Tkac)

Slovakia on brink of elections after journalist murder

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Slovak president has joined calls for snap elections in reaction to the murder of a journalist.

Slovakia should either carry out an "extensive and radical reconstruction" of its government or hold "early elections, which would be the most natural solution in many democratic countries," the president, Andrej Kiska, said on TV on Sunday (4 March).

He said the murder had created "enormous mistrust" in the state and its law enforcement bodies.

But he said the government ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Slovak PM at risk over journalist murder
Media bosses demand EU push Malta on journalist killing
Journalist murder shocks Slovakia
Up to 20,000 joined public vigil in Bratislava on Friday (Photo: Peter Tkac)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections