Slovakia on brink of elections after journalist murder

The Slovak president has joined calls for snap elections in reaction to the murder of a journalist.

Slovakia should either carry out an "extensive and radical reconstruction" of its government or hold "early elections, which would be the most natural solution in many democratic countries," the president, Andrej Kiska, said on TV on Sunday (4 March).

He said the murder had created "enormous mistrust" in the state and its law enforcement bodies.

But he said the government ...