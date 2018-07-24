Italy to take in migrants after all

Italy has announced a U-turn on migrants, amid wider confusion on fiscal and foreign policy.

"Italy will guarantee the landing in their ports of all the people saved by the military ships" of Operation Sophia (an EU naval mission off the coast of Libya), Italian foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said in Berlin on Monday (22 July).

This offer was valid for just five or so weeks to give the EU time to draft new rules, which currently say people rescued by Sophia automatically...