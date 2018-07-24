Ad
euobserver
Foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi's announcement was a U-turn on Matteo Salvini, the hard-right interior minister (Photo: Flickr)

Italy to take in migrants after all

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy has announced a U-turn on migrants, amid wider confusion on fiscal and foreign policy.

"Italy will guarantee the landing in their ports of all the people saved by the military ships" of Operation Sophia (an EU naval mission off the coast of Libya), Italian foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said in Berlin on Monday (22 July).

This offer was valid for just five or so weeks to give the EU time to draft new rules, which currently say people rescued by Sophia automatically...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

