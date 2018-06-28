Ad
Donald Tusk: 'This is a good week for ... the Western Balkans (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Macedonia to join next wave of EU enlargement

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Two million people in Macedonia will be hoping to become EU citizens in 2025 after leaders gave a nod to start talks next year.

The same holds true for three million Albanian people, on top of earlier hopes given to the almost eight million people in Serbia and Montenegro, despite EU divisions on immigration and populist threats.

"The European Council endorses the conclusions on enlargement and stabilisation and association process adopted by the Council on 26 June 2018," the 28...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Donald Tusk: 'This is a good week for ... the Western Balkans (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

