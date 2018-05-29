EU friends of US tread softly on Iran

Pro-American EU states are saying US ties are more important than Iran amid disagreement on the nuclear deal.

"When you look at the scope of economic relations between the European Union and the US and the European Union and Iran there's nothing to compare, in other words, we must rule out a possible EU-US trade war on Iranian sanctions," Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius told EUobserver on Monday (28 May).

"Let's do our best in order to protect them [EU investors in...