Lokke Rasmussen speaking at the Danish parliament, the Folketinget (Photo: Venstre)

Nordic states discuss targeted Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Momentum is building in Denmark and Sweden for the adoption of Magnitsky Acts - a form of sanctions hated by the Kremlin.

The movement was spurred by Russia's chemical attack on the UK, but arose from broader tensions, with talk of forming a Nordic-Baltic bloc to promote EU-level action.

Danish MPs are to hold a first hearing on the issue in May after the ruling Liberal Party asked them to this week.

One outcome of the hearing could be "a direct proposal for a bill" on a...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

