Judicial reforms 'restore balance', Poland tells EU

Poland has filed its response to EU objections on judicial reform, but European ministers did not take kindly to its previous paper on the affair.
Warsaw sent its document to Brussels late on Tuesday (20 March), shortly before the expiration of a European Commission deadline at midnight.
The document showed that "the reforms … restored the necessary balance between the executive, legislative, and judiciary powers while maintaining all guarantees of independence of the judiciary",...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
