EU told to create coalition against fake news

The European Commission has been told to set up a coalition to fight fake news, with additional plans to create a so-called 'code of practice' by July.
The ideas were presented on Monday (12 March) in a 50-page report by group of 39 people assembled by the commission.
It includes setting up a coalition, composed of people from online platforms...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
