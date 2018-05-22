Ad
US navy officers with a MK 18 MOD 2 Swordfish, a type of unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). The EU is funding research into how to use such UUV's to enhance 'situational awareness in a maritime environment' (Photo: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet)

Defence firms 'reap benefits' of advice to EU

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Six beneficiaries of a €35m EU grant set up following the advice of a group of experts which called for more EU-level defence research had members on that group.

"This raises serious concerns about a conflict of interests," said peace activist Bram Vranken, of the Belgian group Vredesactie (Peace Action).

The European Defence Agency (EDA) however said that nothing improper has happened.

"[There] is nothing wrong [with] express[ing] your views upfront at a strategic level and...

