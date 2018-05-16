Car industry 'only listens to targets', warns lead MEP

Maltese MEP Miriam Dalli will argue in the parliament on Wednesday (15 May) that CO2 targets for cars should be more strict than proposed by the European Commission - and that a new on-road test should be introduced to prevent cheating.

"I think targets are there to help car manufacturers actually help the European continent as a whole reduce our CO2 emissions," Dalli told EUobserver in an interview.

"You can't reduce your CO2 emissions if you don't have targets in place. This we...