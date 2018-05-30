Iran fiasco could cause EU financial crash: Soros

The EU is staring down the barrel of a "major financial crisis" and an "existential" threat, but Brexit, one of its biggest problems, could be overturned.
That was the message in a speech in Paris by George Soros this week.
"We may be heading for another major financial crisis," the 87-year old billionaire trader and philanthropist, who was born in Hungary, but who lives in New York, said.
"The Europea...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
