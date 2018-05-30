Ad
euobserver
Soros spoke at a think tank event in Paris (Photo: Central European University)

Iran fiasco could cause EU financial crash: Soros

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is staring down the barrel of a "major financial crisis" and an "existential" threat, but Brexit, one of its biggest problems, could be overturned.

That was the message in a speech in Paris by George Soros this week.

"We may be heading for another major financial crisis," the 87-year old billionaire trader and philanthropist, who was born in Hungary, but who lives in New York, said.

"The Europea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Soros-linked NGOs defy Orban purge
Hungary activists defiant after 'Soros Mercenaries' attack
US billionaire Soros warns EU of 'existential danger'
Soros spoke at a think tank event in Paris (Photo: Central European University)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections