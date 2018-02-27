Ad
Timmermans after the council meeting said he remained hopeful about receiving positive responses from Warsaw (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU urges Poland to respond to rule of law concerns

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU ministers discussed rule of law concerns in Poland on Tuesday (27 February) and called on the country's right wing government to address the bloc's worries over its undermining of the independence of the Polish judiciary.

The European Commission invoked Article 7 of the EU treaty, a sanctions procedure against a member state, for the first time last December – arguing that Poland's overhaul of the judiciary puts it under politica...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

