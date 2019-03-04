Sophia in limbo: political games limit sea rescues

There are only few weeks left until the mandate of the EU's naval mission in the Mediterranean, EUNAVFOR Med [Operation Sophia], will expire on 31 March.
Nevertheless, Germany already decided in January to stop contributing vessels to the mission: its frigate Augsburg left in February.
As well as structural problems (the German navy currently lacks functioning vessels), the German minister of defence delivered another, quite extraord...
Tobias Pietz is deputy head of the analysis division of Berlin-based Center for International Peace Operations.
