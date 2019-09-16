Ad
euobserver
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum are still unregulated in the majority of countries (Photo: Zach Copley)

France urges EU virtual currency rules amid Libra risk

Digital
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The lack of agreement among EU officials on how to treat virtual currencies has created a legal limbo in Europe, where people, organisations, and business can interact with cryptocurrencies without a clear legal framework.

However, the plans recently unveil by the social media giant Facebook to launch their own virtual currency Libra among millions of European users have triggered a debate in the EU about virtual currency legislation....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Bitcoin: Virtual currency gets boost from eurozone troubles
EU watchdogs warn of cryptocurrency price bubble
Facebook has to answer some tough questions about Libra
Bitcoin poses 'limited' threat to EU finances
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum are still unregulated in the majority of countries (Photo: Zach Copley)

Tags

DigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections