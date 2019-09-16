France urges EU virtual currency rules amid Libra risk

The lack of agreement among EU officials on how to treat virtual currencies has created a legal limbo in Europe, where people, organisations, and business can interact with cryptocurrencies without a clear legal framework.
However, the plans recently unveil by the social media giant Facebook to launch their own virtual currency Libra among millions of European users have triggered a debate in the EU about virtual currency legislation....
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
