As recession looms, Europe needs more spending

Brexit may have another victim and it is the EU budget for 2021-2027.

The uncertainty about the fate of Britain means that the budget is not going to be ready by the end of October and the negotiations are going to take more time.

In the worst case, structural funds for the developing economies of the EU will be blocked in 2021 when the European economy will be in a downturn.

This means delays in high profile tenders and other projects which helped to prosper all EU count...