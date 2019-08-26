Belgium: Parties clash on Reynders as EU commissioner

The Belgian government has nominated Didier Reynders, foreign minister and deputy prime minister, to be its European commissioner.

Reynders is seen as a logical choice for several reasons.

As the last two EU commissioners, Karel De Gucht and Marianne Thyssen, were Flemish, some say it is now time for a francophone one.

After 20 years of being minister in the Belgian federal government, in charge of finance, foreign affairs and defence, Reynders is also one of the country's...