Belgium: Parties clash on Reynders as EU commissioner

The Belgian government has nominated Didier Reynders, foreign minister and deputy prime minister, to be its European commissioner.
Reynders is seen as a logical choice for several reasons.
As the last two EU commissioners, Karel De Gucht and Marianne Thyssen, were Flemish, some say it is now time for a francophone one.
After 20 years of being minister in the Belgian federal government, in charge of finance, foreign affairs and defence, Reynders is also one of the country's...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here