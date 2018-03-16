Merkel in Paris for eurozone reform talks

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Paris on Friday (16 March) to meet French president Emmanuel Macron to discuss eurozone reforms.

Merkel, weakened by a shaky German government coalition deal, is seeking to renew and strengthen relations with France but is broadly wary of Macron's more ambitious eurozone reform proposals.

Macron is pressing for a common eurozone finance minister and an investment budget to deepen fiscal integration and to shore up defences against f...