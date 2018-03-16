Ad
euobserver
Macron (l) and Merkel head the largest eurozone economies (Photo: Consilium)

Merkel in Paris for eurozone reform talks

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Paris on Friday (16 March) to meet French president Emmanuel Macron to discuss eurozone reforms.

Merkel, weakened by a shaky German government coalition deal, is seeking to renew and strengthen relations with France but is broadly wary of Macron's more ambitious eurozone reform proposals.

Macron is pressing for a common eurozone finance minister and an investment budget to deepen fiscal integration and to shore up defences against f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Northern EU states to minimise euro reform
EU mulls post-Brexit balance of euro and non-eurozone states
Eurozone future needs structural reforms, EU leaders told
German coalition gets go-ahead, with EU as high priority
Macron (l) and Merkel head the largest eurozone economies (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections