Brexit deal in jeopardy as May refuses EU's Irish option

The EU draft proposal on the Brexit withdrawal agreement suggests a common customs area in the island of Ireland, drawing fierce criticism from London, which accused EU negotiators of trying to break up the UK's constitutional order.
The proposal means that some EU rules would continue to apply in Northern Ireland to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland that could undermine peace. The EU's plan would create a de facto east-west border in the Irish Sea between the UK and Northern...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.