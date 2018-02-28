Ad
euobserver
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier with the 119-page draft withdrawal agreement (Photo: European Commission)

Brexit deal in jeopardy as May refuses EU's Irish option

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU draft proposal on the Brexit withdrawal agreement suggests a common customs area in the island of Ireland, drawing fierce criticism from London, which accused EU negotiators of trying to break up the UK's constitutional order.

The proposal means that some EU rules would continue to apply in Northern Ireland to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland that could undermine peace. The EU's plan would create a de facto east-west border in the Irish Sea between the UK and Northern...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

