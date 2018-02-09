Ad
euobserver
There are concerns over the independence of a new 'track and trace' monitoring system for cigarettes in EU being smuggled (Photo: Tom Sinon)

Illegal cigarette trade still dogs Europe's fringes

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Felipe Cruvinel, St Andrews,

A battle is being fought on the EU's borders: a struggle to intercept illegal tobacco products, and the stakes keep rising.

In 2015 alone, the illicit tobacco trade deprived EU governments of more than €11bn in tax revenue, a figure projected to have risen even further since then.

This is not to mention the estimated 700,000 in deaths each year from smoking-related illnesses, a number inflated by illegal trafficking.\n \nAs the costs to member states increase, so too do the numb...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Cigarette-smuggling expert asks MEPs not to veto new bill
Cigarette tracking rules risk being derailed by lobbyists
E-cigarette tax sets scene for EU lobbying war
There are concerns over the independence of a new 'track and trace' monitoring system for cigarettes in EU being smuggled (Photo: Tom Sinon)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections