Margvelashvili (l) with EU Council chief Donald Tusk in Brussels earlier this week (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Interview

Russia 'ready to destabilise half of Eurasia'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia does not have a veto on Georgia’s foreign policy and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili does not rule the country, the Georgian president has said.

The president, Giorgi Margvelashvili, spoke to EUobserver in Brussels after meeting Nato and EU leaders earlier in the week.

There is no imminent prospect of Georgia joining either of the clubs.

But Nato said it will boost military aid to Georgia at its summit in Warsaw in July. Top Nato and EU officials also urged the co...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

