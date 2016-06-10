Russia 'ready to destabilise half of Eurasia'

Russia does not have a veto on Georgia’s foreign policy and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili does not rule the country, the Georgian president has said.

The president, Giorgi Margvelashvili, spoke to EUobserver in Brussels after meeting Nato and EU leaders earlier in the week.

There is no imminent prospect of Georgia joining either of the clubs.

But Nato said it will boost military aid to Georgia at its summit in Warsaw in July. Top Nato and EU officials also urged the co...