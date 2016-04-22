Lenders press Greece to adopt conditional laws

Greece and its international lenders will spend the coming days negotiating a set of policy measures that will be automatically triggered if Athens' budget surplus looks set to be lower than expected.
Those talks will take place in parallel with discussions over the last details of a first review of Greek reforms and, for the first time, a discussion on possible debt relief for Greece.
“We came to the conclusion that the policy package should include a contingent package of addit...
