Over 30 people died following twin-bombings in Brussels on 22 March. (Photo: Reuters)

Belgian terror crackdown stokes tensions amid police abuse

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Faycal Cheffou, a man mistaken as the top terrorist in the Brussels attacks, says his life has been destroyed and that he cannot find work.

"I'm trying to rebuild myself. The police destroyed me," he told Human Rights Watch in a report presented by the NGO on Friday (11 November).

A 30-year old freelance reporter and activist, Cheffou was labelled as one ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Security failures rock Belgian government
