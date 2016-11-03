Ad
The government immediately pledged to appeal the High Court's verdict (Photo: Nick Garrod)

MPs must vote on Brexit process, judges say

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The UK government cannot trigger Britain's exit from the EU without a parliamentary vote, the British High Court has ruled.

”The most fundamental rule of the UK’s constitution is that the parliament is sovereign and can make and unmake any law it chooses,” the court said on Thursday (3 November).

The verdict means MPs must agree before the UK triggers its EU divorce proceedings by invoking article 50 of the EU treaty.

The High Court also rejected the government’s claim that ...

