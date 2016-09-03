Ad
The Minsk Agreement signed by Ukraine and Russia with Germany and France is the "key way of solving the conflict" (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU trying to relaunch Ukraine peace process

by Eric Maurice, Bratislava,

The EU is seeking ways to secure a continued ceasefire and organisation of local elections in eastern Ukraine as well as to relaunch talks between Ukraine and Russia on a peace agreement.

Foreign ministers meeting in Bratislava on Friday (2 September) restated that the Minsk ceasefire pact remained the "key reference and key way of solving the conflict," EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini said. 

The pact was agreed in February 2015 by Ukraine and Russian presidents Petro Porosh...

