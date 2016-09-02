Ad
euobserver
Schulz (r) with Turkey's PM in Ankara (Photo: © European Union 2016 - Source : EP)

Turkey purge intensifies, amid EU visa demands

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A flurry of EU diplomatic visits to Ankara has failed to bend Turkey's demand on visa waivers.

At a joint press conference with European Parliament chief Martin Schulz in Ankara on Thursday (1 September), Turkey's prime minister Binali Yildirim said the country would not budge on its anti-terrorism laws.

"We have made it clear to the EU that it's not possible to make amendments to the terror law in the current situation," he said.

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had ...

Schulz (r) with Turkey's PM in Ankara (Photo: © European Union 2016 - Source : EP)

