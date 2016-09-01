Socialist MEPs split on EU-Canada trade deal

The European Parliament’s socialist group still has not decided if it will back the EU-Canada free trade agreement (CETA).
”We aren’t yet convinced that CETA’s investment protection system addresses all our concerns,” British Labour MEP David Martin told the parliament’s international trade committee on Wednesday (31 August).
”We also want to know for sure that nothing in CETA forces privatisation of public services and prevents countries from reversing privatisation.”
