The EU needs to sign up to the Paris climate agreement before 7 October (Photo: Mikko Itälahti)

EU rushing to ratify climate agreement

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU, a leading force in pushing for a climate agreement in Paris last year, is now rushing to sign the deal and be around the table when it starts being implemented.

Environment ministers will meet on 30 September to speed up the EU's ratification process in order to be ready by 7 October, 30 days before the next UN conference on climate change, the COP 22, in November in Marrakech.

About 60 countries, representing 47.7 percent of global greenhouse emissions, have signed the ag...

