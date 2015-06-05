Ad
euobserver
Turkey could for the first time since 2002 get a coalition government which would be a blow to president Erdogan’s dreams of an almighty presidential system. (Photo: svenwerk)

Analysis

Turkey elections: More democracy or authoritarianism?

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Selcuk Gultasli, Brussels,

Turkey is heading to general elections on Sunday (7 June) which many seasoned observers argue will be fateful for the future of Turkish democracy.

The ruling party AKP, which has been at the helm of the country since 2002, is still the frontrunner and will certainly be the biggest party according to all election polls. However, winning big is just not enough for president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party this time around.

Erdogan, who has taken his oath of office by publicly an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionAnalysis

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Turkey PM speaks of press freedom despite crackdown
Putin and Erdogan: A new year and new challenges in the EU neighbourhood
Ankara turmoil shows need for new EU initiative
Turkey could for the first time since 2002 get a coalition government which would be a blow to president Erdogan’s dreams of an almighty presidential system. (Photo: svenwerk)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionAnalysis

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections