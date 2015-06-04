What next after multiculturalism?

European liberal democracy is facing a number of external and internal tests. Among them is dealing with group identities.
Positively dealing with group belonging is a precondition for tackling wider challenges such as economic problems, Russian aggression in Ukraine and jihadist violence in our continent and the Middle East.
Many say multiculturalism has failed, but few have come up with alternatives to how Europe’s ethnic and religious groups can co-exist.
Nevertheless,...
