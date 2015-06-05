Tsipras to call for national unity on bailout talks

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras will be at the Parliament Friday afternoon for a speech and debate designed as a show of strength intended for Greece's lenders.

He will address the Vouli at 6pm (5pm CET) to present a state of play of the negotiations with the EU, the European central bank (ECB) and the International monetary fund (IMF) to unblock a €7.2 billion loan in exchange of Greek structural reforms.

"This debate is necessary to have the largest possible support," Dmitri...