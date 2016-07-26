Ad
Erdogan (l) has accused EU governments of being dishonest (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Pay up on migrant deal, Turkey tells EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the EU to pay its dues if it wants to keep a migrant deal with Ankara intact.

Speaking to German ARD television on Monday (25 July), Erdogan said the EU had promised €3 billion in aid to help improve living conditions of the some 3 million Syrian refugee it hosts.

“Ask them [the EU]. Did you pay? But Turkey still hosts 3 million people. What would Europe do if we let these people go to Europe?”, he said.

"The [European] governm...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Erdogan (l) has accused EU governments of being dishonest (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

