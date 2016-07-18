Ad
US free-trade deal designed to boost trade and cement strategic ties (Photo: Andre Skibinski)

Kerry to promote free-trade deal on EU tour

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

US secretary of state John Kerry will tour Europe to convince Europeans that they would benefit from an EU-US free trade deal.

"I intend to be back here in the next months, giving several speeches in various places to lay out the facts and help people to understand exactly the positive side" of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), Kerry told journalists in Brussels on Monday (18 July).

He said that concluding "an ambitious TTIP this year" remained a "high pri...

