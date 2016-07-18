Xenophobia running high before Hungary's migrant referendum

Laszlo, a resident of the Hungarian town of Kormend, reflects on the government's recent decision to open a camp for migrants nearby: “Ten thousands people live here and we don’t want 300 to determine our everyday life.”

Laszlo's daughter claims her father has become stricter with her since the facility was opened. He doesn't let her walk alone after sunset any more.

Laszlo replies: “I’m not strict. I'm just concerned about the situation out there.”

Kormend is 10km from th...