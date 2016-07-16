EU and US urge restraint as dozens killed in Turkey coup attempt

The EU and US have urged Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to show restraint after a failed coup d’etat led to military clashes and dozens of deaths in Ankara and Istanbul.

Turkish officials told local media on Saturday (16 July) that at least 90 civilians and 104 military personnel lost their lives in overnight violence, with more than 1,000 people injured.

The clashes included strikes by Erdogan-loyal F-16 jets against tanks that had taken up positions outside parliament in th...