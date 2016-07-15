Ad
euobserver
The lorry drove into the crowd for about 2 kilometers before police could shoot and kill the driver (Photo: Reuters)

84 dead in lorry attack in France

Rule of Law
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

At least 84 people were killed on Thursday evening (14 July) when a lorry ran into a crowd in Nice in southern France, in what looks like a terrorist attack.

The assault took place on Bastille Day, France's national holiday.

A white lorry drove at high speed on the Promenade des Anglais, Nice's seafront avenue, just before 11PM. The avenue had been closed to traffic and was packed with people who had just watched the Bastille Day fireworks.

The lorry drove for about 2 kilome...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

EU ministers to urge better anti-terror coordination
More than 700 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean
The lorry drove into the crowd for about 2 kilometers before police could shoot and kill the driver (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections