France relaunches security debate after Bastille Day attack

France has renewed its debate over security measures in the wake of the lorry attack that killed at least 84 people and injured more than 100 in Nice on Thursday (14 July).

"It is clear that we must do everything to fight against the plague of terrorism," president Francois Hollande said in a speech a few hours after the attack.

He said national security would remain at the highest level, with up 10,000 military personnel mobilis...