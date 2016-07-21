EU to tweak rules on Chinese 'dumping'

The European Commission has tried to fudge the issue of whether China is a “market economy” amid efforts to protect European industry from cheap exports.

Beijing says that under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules the EU must grant the market economy status (MES) from December onward - 15 years after China joined the trade club.

That risks causing an outcry in EU capitals and in industry, especially the steel sector, because the step would make it much harder for the EU to impo...