Nine people were killed in a fast-food restaurant at Munich's biggest shopping centre (Photo: Reuters)

Munich attack might not have been terrorism

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Nine people were killed and 21 injured on Friday evening (22 July) when a man shot at customers in a fast-food restaurant in Munich, Germany, in what authorities said might not have been a terrorist attack.

The killer, an 18-year old German-Iranian man who lived with his parents, was found dead about one kilometre away from the scene of the attack after apparently having committed suicide.

The shooting took place at around 6PM at the Olympia shopping arcade, Bavaria's largest, nea...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

