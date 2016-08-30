Ad
euobserver
Cavusoglu (l) spoke to the Greek newspaper after an unofficial visit to Crete, a Greek island (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Turkey pledges loyalty to EU and Nato

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey’s rapprochement with Russia does not mean it will turn away from Nato or the EU, foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

“The allegations that Turkey is turning its back on the West by normalising relations with Russia are unfounded," Cavusoglu told Greek newspaper Kathimerini in an interview published on Tuesday (30 August).

"Turkey’s relationship with Russia is not an alternative to its partnership and alliance with the West. Our responsibilities and commitments towa...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Cavusoglu (l) spoke to the Greek newspaper after an unofficial visit to Crete, a Greek island (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU & the World

euobserver

