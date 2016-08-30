Turkey pledges loyalty to EU and Nato

Turkey’s rapprochement with Russia does not mean it will turn away from Nato or the EU, foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

“The allegations that Turkey is turning its back on the West by normalising relations with Russia are unfounded," Cavusoglu told Greek newspaper Kathimerini in an interview published on Tuesday (30 August).

"Turkey’s relationship with Russia is not an alternative to its partnership and alliance with the West. Our responsibilities and commitments towa...