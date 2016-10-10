Danish pigs are bacteria 'time bomb'

Every day 35,000 live pigs roll over Denmark’s border into Germany on heavily loaded trucks, heading for countries across Europe.
More than two thirds of them are likely to be carrying infectious Livestock Associated MRSA bacteria.
Once they arrive at their destinations they pose an immediate threat to the farmers and slaughterhouse workers who come in contact with the animals. These workers then pass the infectious bug on to their local communities.
The strain that affects...
