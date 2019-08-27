Letter from Iran to EU parliament on US sanctions

Honourable members of the European Parliament,

I write to you to express my deepest concerns over the increasingly egregious impact of the unlawful US sanctions on the lives of ordinary civilians in Iran.

You may recall that, following years of intense diplomacy, Iran and the P5+1 countries concluded the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on 14 July 2015, subsequently confirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

In return for limits on Iran's peaceful nuclear ...