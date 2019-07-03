Sea Watch: Lack of EU action is criminalising solidarity

After the arrest of Carola Rackete, the captain of rescue ship Sea Watch 3, was broadcast worldwide, citizens across Europe quickly raised over €1m for Sea Watch's legal defence funds and over 250,000 people signed petitions in support of Sea Watch and against the criminalisation of solidarity.
But as Carola's case is making the headlines, many more go under the radar.
Well beyond the situation in Italy, the criminalisation of s...
Michele LeVoy is director of the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM). Sean Binder is a trained maritime search and rescuer who volunteered as a coordinator of civilian rescue operations in Greece in 2018. He was arrested for his humanitarian work and spent 106 days in pre-trial detention. The case remains ongoing and he faces 25 years imprisonment.
