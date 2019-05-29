Ad
Gender balance is one of four EU appointment criteria, including also geography, size of countries, and political affiliation (Photo: © European Union 2017 - European Parliament)

Women should fill two EU top jobs, Tusk says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Women should take up two of the EU's top jobs in future, EU Council president Donald Tusk has said, in what would help end decades of inequality.

"Gender balance means at least two women. Whether this is possible - we will see, but it is my plan and my personal ambition and I felt very strong support from almost everyone in this aspect," Tusk said in Brussels on Tuesday (28 May) after a summit dedicated to EU appointments.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Gender balance is one of four EU appointment criteria, including also geography, size of countries, and political affiliation

